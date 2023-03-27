Sunrise brief: LG Energy Solution quadruples investment in U.S. battery manufacturing facility

Silicon anode lithium-ion battery cell with 500 Wh/kg density Amprius received third-party verification of the performance of its battery cell that offers high power density in a lightweight package.

New tool to estimate efficiency, savings of ground-source heat pumps Researchers from Oak Ridge National Laboratory have developed a free, web-based application that calculates the savings and energy efficiency of residential ground-source heat pumps compared to gas heating.

Argonne and Stellantis launch EV workforce training program and competition The Department of Energy has set a bold target to address climate change and put the U.S. on a path to achieve net-zero emissions, economy-wide, by 2050. Key to this goal are the design and development of advanced batteries to electrify the transportation and energy sectors and a skilled workforce for positions within the electric vehicle production, EV charging and battery markets.

BIPV window coating maker seeks DOE loan guarantee Ubiquitous Energy, the Redwood City, California-based manufacturer, is seeking to raise over $100 million in Dept. of Energy loan funding to support the development a manufacturing facility.

LG Energy Solution quadruples investment in U.S. battery manufacturing facility The company plans to invest $5.5 billion on two manufacturing facilities in Arizona. One will be for cylindrical batteries for electric vehicles and the other for lithium iron phosphate pouch-type batteries for energy storage systems.

Assessing the area intensity of PV Solar is wrongly perceived by some people to be an area-intensive energy generation technology requiring much more space than conventional fossil-fuel power plants.

Renewables generation predictability can improve profitability A study from the University of Adelaide shows how improved predictability can improve the operation of solar assets.

SolSmart technical assistance program targets 1,000 leading solar communities by 2027 DOE SolSmart local government program adds new platinum-level designation, establishes new priorities around support for disadvantaged communities, extends its designation criteria, and more.