Sunrise brief: Lion Energy donates $400,000 worth of portable solar PV modules and generators to Ukraine

Gigawatt-scale Hydrogen Optimized water electrolyzer factory planned for South Texas Green Hydrogen International (GHI) and Hydrogen Optimized signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the proposed development of manufacturing facility that will supply GHI’s Hydrogen City project.

CubicPV, Waaree sign 1 GW PV cell supply deal CubicPV will supply 1 GW of Direct Wafer silicon solar cells per year to Indian manufacturer Waaree Energies under a five-year contract. The cells will be supplied from its upcoming 2 GW factory in India.

Commercial and industrial solar EPC takes a holistic approach to greening buildings Solar PV, daylights, rainwater gatherers, energy efficiency measures, green spaces, and more go into the formula for success that Pfister Energy CEO Wayne Pfisterer shared with pv magazine.

Anti-rooftop solar bill vetoed: An industry reacts The veto has received unanimous bipartisan support.

Lion Energy donates portable solar PV modules and generators to Ukraine About $400,000 worth of off-grid power equipment and accessories were donated to support lights, communications, other key electrical services for Ukrainians suffering a Russian invasion.

Vermont brewery installs the largest solar canopy in the state Lawson’s Finest will tap its new 215 kW solar canopy at Waitsfield Brewery to power the production of 2.4 million pints per year.