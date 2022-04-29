Sunrise brief: Lion Energy donates $400,000 worth of portable solar PV modules and generators to Ukraine

Also on the rise: Gigawatt-scale Hydrogen Optimized water electrolyzer factory planned for South Texas. Vermont brewery installs the largest solar canopy in the state. CubicPV, Waaree sign 1 GW PV cell supply deal. Anti-rooftop solar bill vetoed: An industry reacts. Commercial and industrial solar EPC firm takes a holistic approach to greening buildings.

A Ukrainian soldier holds a donated drone from DJI. Lion Energy provided off-grid power systems.

Image: To Ukraine With Love

Share

Gigawatt-scale Hydrogen Optimized water electrolyzer factory planned for South Texas  Green Hydrogen International (GHI) and Hydrogen Optimized signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the proposed development of manufacturing facility that will supply GHI’s Hydrogen City project.

CubicPV, Waaree sign 1 GW PV cell supply deal  CubicPV will supply 1 GW of Direct Wafer silicon solar cells per year to Indian manufacturer Waaree Energies under a five-year contract. The cells will be supplied from its upcoming 2 GW factory in India.

Commercial and industrial solar EPC takes a holistic approach to greening buildings Solar PV, daylights, rainwater gatherers, energy efficiency measures, green spaces, and more go into the formula for success that Pfister Energy CEO Wayne Pfisterer shared with pv magazine.

Anti-rooftop solar bill vetoed: An industry reacts  The veto has received unanimous bipartisan support.

Lion Energy donates portable solar PV modules and generators to Ukraine About $400,000 worth of off-grid power equipment and accessories were donated to support lights, communications, other key electrical services for Ukrainians suffering a Russian invasion.

Vermont brewery installs the largest solar canopy in the state  Lawson’s Finest will tap its new 215 kW solar canopy at Waitsfield Brewery to power the production of 2.4 million pints per year.

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.