Sunrise brief: FERC takes major step toward transmission reform

LaGuardia Airport solar installation advances Port Authority’s net zero commitment Solar on airport garage rooftop to provide 1.34 MW of renewable energy.
Solar plus storage microgrid spares remote Alaskan community on diesel expenses, boosts resilience Shungnak, Alaska is expected to save $200,000 a year and reduce its reliance on dirty fuel.
Texas solar is booming, but batteries are not included In the next three years, Texas is expected to deploy 50% more solar capacity than California, but projects are attaching batteries at about 28%, while in California, nearly 99% of solar projects have batteries included.
Dynamic Energy solar project to power manufacturing facility in Central Maine The 7 MW installation is part of a larger 70 MW portfolio in Maine, purchased by Goldman Sachs in late 2021.
Department of Energy looks to integrate Vehicle-to-Everything bi-directional charging into US infrastructure The US DOE released a Memorandum of Understanding that aims to bring together parties to advance bi-directional charging with cybersecurity as a core component.
FERC takes major step toward transmission reform The decision has been lauded as one that could lead to much-needed upgrades to the nation’s electrical grids, updates that would enable higher penetrations of renewable resources.
Salient Energy develops Zinc-ion battery for residential applications Developed by Canadian start-up Salient Energy, the zinc-ion battery has a rated capacity of 60 Ah, a nominal voltage of 1.3 V, and a volumetric energy density of 100 Wh/L.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.