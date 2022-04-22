Sunrise brief: FERC takes major step toward transmission reform

LaGuardia Airport solar installation advances Port Authority’s net zero commitment Solar on airport garage rooftop to provide 1.34 MW of renewable energy.

Solar plus storage microgrid spares remote Alaskan community on diesel expenses, boosts resilience Shungnak, Alaska is expected to save $200,000 a year and reduce its reliance on dirty fuel.

Texas solar is booming, but batteries are not included In the next three years, Texas is expected to deploy 50% more solar capacity than California, but projects are attaching batteries at about 28%, while in California, nearly 99% of solar projects have batteries included.

Dynamic Energy solar project to power manufacturing facility in Central Maine The 7 MW installation is part of a larger 70 MW portfolio in Maine, purchased by Goldman Sachs in late 2021.

Department of Energy looks to integrate Vehicle-to-Everything bi-directional charging into US infrastructure The US DOE released a Memorandum of Understanding that aims to bring together parties to advance bi-directional charging with cybersecurity as a core component.

FERC takes major step toward transmission reform The decision has been lauded as one that could lead to much-needed upgrades to the nation’s electrical grids, updates that would enable higher penetrations of renewable resources.

Salient Energy develops Zinc-ion battery for residential applications Developed by Canadian start-up Salient Energy, the zinc-ion battery has a rated capacity of 60 Ah, a nominal voltage of 1.3 V, and a volumetric energy density of 100 Wh/L.