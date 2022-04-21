Dynamic Energy solar project to power manufacturing facility in Central Maine

Dynamic Energy Solutions, a developer based out of Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania has found an offtaker for a 7 MW ground-mount solar installation that the company developed in Norridgewock, Maine.

Jadex Inc., a manufacturing company headquartered in Greer, South Carolina, announced that the company has signed on with Dynamic Energy, and will purchase the electricity generated by the Norridgewock Solar Project to power operations at its LifeMade manufacturing facility in East Wilton, Maine. Through the solar project’s generated utility bill credits, Jadex will recognize a significant reduction in its annual electricity spend and benefit from the renewable generation.

The Norridgewock project is part of an 11-project, 75 MW solar portfolio that Dynamic Energy is developing and constructing throughout Central Maine Power and Versant’s utility territories in Maine, all of which are expected to be operational by the end of 2023. In December 2021, Dynamic Energy finalized definitive asset sale agreements with the Renewable Power Group of Goldman Sachs Asset Management for the projects included in the Maine portfolio. All of the projects within the portfolio were developed under Maine’s net energy bill credit program.

During the development phase, which began in early 2019, Dynamic worked primarily with Maine-based companies to provide services and expertise in such areas as permit acquisition, geotechnical and environmental, land title and legal matters, and civil and electrical engineering.

While the company is headquartered in Pennsylvania, Dynamic Energy’s development footprint spans the East Coast, with projects in Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and as far west as Illinois. LifeMade’s East Wilton manufacturing facility produces disposable cutlery, temperature-controlled packaging, and single-use consumer goods.