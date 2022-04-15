Sunrise brief: BorgWarner wins $4 million prize to design American-made EV fast charger

EDPR and Meta sign PPA for 156MW of solar from Cattlemen Solar Park in central Texas Moving one step closer to meeting its net zero emissions goal for its entire value chain by 2030, Meta signs on for 156MW from solar park in Milam County.

NYSERDA launches energy advisory website for low-to moderate income households The website is intended to streamline the awareness of and access to clean energy programs and energy assistance for low-to moderate income households in New York State.

Washington DC University to install 2.5MW microgrid Gallaudet University, Scale Microgrid Solutions, and Urban Ingenuity collaborate on solar-plus-storage microgrid to power the university and surrounding homes through community solar plan.

Green hydrogen electrolyzer provider closes $45 million Series B Ohmium International secured funding that is expected to quadruple the manufacturing output of its modular PEM electrolyzers.

Bluetti launches 350W foldable solar module The new product relies on 23.4%-efficient solar cells and features a short-circuit current of 10.8 A. It can be folded into a briefcase and is claimed to be an ideal solution for camping and outdoor activities.

BorgWarner wins $4 million prize to design American-made EV fast charger The Department of Energy prize will support the development of a cost-effective direct current electric vehicle fast charger made of US-sourced components.

Castillo Engineering selected to provide electrical design for New York community solar portfolio The six projects total just over 38MW in capacity and are all scheduled to be operational in Q2 of 2022.