NYSERDA launches energy advisory website for low-to moderate income households

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has launched a new website aimed at increasing awareness of and access to clean energy programs and energy assistance for low-to moderate income households in New York State.

According to the organization, the NY Energy Advisor website is being launched with a goal to keep the state on track to meet its specific low-income energy access goals under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, like delivering at least 35% of the benefits, with a goal of 40%, from clean energy investments to disadvantaged communities. NYSERDA developed the website alongside Central Hudson Gas and Electric, Consolidated Edison, National Fuel Gas, National Grid, New York State Electric and Gas Orange and Rockland, PSEG Long Island, and Rochester Gas and Electric in order to ensure easy and efficient access to energy programs and services, regardless of if those programs and services are offered by the state, or by the customer’s utility.

NYSERDA outlines that the website will specifically provide easy access to:

Details on programs and services offered in each region of the state

Information on the benefits of participating in energy programs

Direct links to program applications

Contact information for community outreach representatives

Additional links to more helpful programs and resources based on income

The site will also feature information on energy efficiency programs and services to owners of affordable property, supporting residents of their properties with access to the full suite of energy incentives and programs at their disposal.

“As New York State addresses climate change and continues to move forward with its green energy transition, it’s imperative that low-to-moderate income residents are able to benefit from energy-saving programs and resources – and that means providing the tools needed to improve access and awareness to these incredibly important services,” said Doreen Harris, president and CEO of NYSERDA. “The NY Energy Advisor website reflects a partnership with utilities and a commitment to ensure all New Yorkers can directly benefit from energy-saving programs and participate in our clean energy future.”

Funding for NY Energy Advisor is included in New York’s nearly $1 billion investment to increase access to energy efficiency and clean energy solutions for disadvantaged communities, and the website’s launch builds on a recent $36 million initiative to support low-to-moderate income families to establish and support Regional Clean Energy Hubs as centers of outreach, awareness, and education.