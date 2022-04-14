Castillo Engineering selected to provide electrical design for New York community solar portfolio

One of six ClearPath solar projects Castillo Engineering provided site optimization and value engineering for in upstate New York.

Castillo Engineering, a design and engineering firm specializing in solar and energy storage design, engineering, and consulting services, announced it was selected by developer ClearPath Energy to provide electrical design and engineering for a 38.25MW portfolio of six community solar projects in upstate New York.

The six projects range in capacity from 4.5MW to 7.5MW, and each of them is in the late stages of construction in central New York, with some having already achieved mechanical completion. According to Castillo, the company’s site optimization expertise resulted in over $200,000 in savings, on average, for each of these projects, which are scheduled to be operational in Q2 of 2022.

As part of Castillo design and engineering duties for the portfolio, the company handled equipment selection recommendations for the portfolio, with each project utilizing tier-one bifacial solar modules and an even split between projects using single-axis trackers and projects using fixed-tilt racking. According to the company, it is able to offer this service to developers due to its longstanding manufacturer relationships.

While the entire project portfolio will support the state’s mission to achieve its aggressive renewable energy goals, three of the projects in the portfolio will be making an immediate impact in their community, increasing the installed solar capacity of their home county by nearly 50%. In total, the six projects in this portfolio will generate enough clean energy to power 8,700 homes per year.

To date, Castillo has delivered design, engineering, and consulting services to over 300 utility-scale projects. The majority of these projects have been located in the Northeast US, namely New York and Massachusetts, though the company has participated in projects as far south as Puerto Rico.