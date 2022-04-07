Sunrise brief: Array Technologies may be insulated from anti-circumvention, said ROTH

Array Technologies may be insulated from anti-circumvention, said ROTH Array Technologies’ close relationship with First Solar, Hanwha, and Maxeon may be the reason for its strong revenue guidance, said an industry note from Phil Shen, managing director of ROTH Capital.

Could “hot carrier” solar cells break the theoretical efficiency limit? As much as 50% of energy absorbed by a solar cell is lost as heat. Under development is a third generation of “hot carrier” solar cells that take advantage of this heat, potentially breaking the Shockley-Queisser limit of silicon-based photovoltaics.

Photovoltaic cell harvests energy day and night Stanford researchers develop a device that harvests energy from the temperature difference between the PV cell and the air.

People on the Move: Array Technologies, Nexamp, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

SMA unveils new inverter for residential, commercial PV SMA is offering a new line of four inverters with power ratings of 12kW, 15kW, 20kW and 25kW, for use in rooftop PV systems up to 135kW in size. It claims the inverters provide grid-compliant power control of entire systems and enable over-dimensioning of PV arrays by up to 150%.

Power Factors selected to manage Vesper Energy’s development pipeline Vesper said it will use BluePoint to track the progress and milestones of its 1.3GW solar and storage development pipeline, while the projects are in development, and support financial and commercial management of said assets once they’re completed.

Nautilus completes 24.9MW community solar portfolio in New York New York State is the number one community solar market in the US, and the largest market for Nautilus, which now has over 87MW in operation in the state.

Aluminum-nickel molten salt battery for seasonal renewables storage US scientists have developed a battery that can retain 92% of its initial capacity over periods of 12 weeks, with a theoretical energy density of 260 W/hour per kg. It was built with an aluminum anode and a nickel cathode, immersed in molten-salt electrolyte.