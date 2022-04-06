Nautilus completes 24.9MW community solar portfolio in New York

The 6.9MW community solar farm located in Cattaraugus County New York is one of four fully operational projects in Nautilus Solar Energy’s newly completed 24.9MW portfolio.

Nautilus Solar Energy announced the completion of a 24.9MW community solar portfolio in New York. Comprised of four projects located in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Genesee, and Steuben Counties, the combined portfolio provides enough power for an estimated 1950 households and multiple commercial subscribers, including the Target, Lowe’s, and Hannaford Brothers.

The additional 24.9MW of community solar further establishes New York as the number one community solar market in the United States. Just last month the state passed the 1GW mark for installed community solar.

“Reaching this nation-leading milestone – with more than one gigawatt of community solar installed – is a testament to New York’s aggressive pursuit of clean-energy alternatives that will supercharge our economy and bring us one step closer to a carbon-neutral future,” Governor Kathy Hochul said.

New York’s distributed solar pipeline moves New York closer to achieving 70% of the state’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and the governor’s goal to achieve 10GW of solar by 2030. According to the Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie’s Solar Market Insight 2021 Year in Review report, New York is not only the national leader for installed community solar, but is installing new projects at more than double the rate of second-place Massachusetts.

New York is Nautilus’s largest community solar market, representing 45% of the company’s total megawatts produced, and nearly 30% of its total community solar installations.

“Nautilus is proud to play a role in the growth of community solar in New York. It’s a wonderful example of how investing in local community solar can ensure the cost-savings benefits are available to all New Yorkers, including improved access for low-to-moderate income customers and disadvantaged communities,” said Daniela Pangallo, Business Development Director of Nautilus.

The recently completed community solar sites are in the NYSEG and National Grid utility territories. Any residential customer of either utility are eligible to subscribe to a portion of the energy produced by the local Nautilus community solar project and receive savings on their utility bill with no upfront cost, no long-term commitment and no cancellation fees.