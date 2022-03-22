Sunrise brief: SolarEdge $590 million capital raise “expands the war chest,” said ROTH

SolarEdge $590 million capital raise “expands the war chest,” said ROTH A recent offering of 2 million shares at $295 arms the company with capital for “acquisitions and general corporate purposes.” Philip Shen, managing director, ROTH Capital Partners said in an industry note the offering was “well timed,” reiterating a buy rating.

US DOE invests $5 million in advancing lithium battery manufacturing and workforce This workforce initiative is intended to boost the nation’s global competitiveness within battery manufacturing, while strengthening the domestic economy and clean energy supply chains.

175MW solar and storage project cleared for construction in Colorado The Pike Solar Project will supply electricity and storage services to Colorado Springs Utilities under a 17-year power purchase agreement.

Non-profits partner to help homeowners go solar in Brooklyn Barrio Solar wants Brooklyn homeowners to go solar in order to lower Con Edison bills, property taxes, and greenhouse gas emissions.

Three grid regions processed 25GW of solar interconnection requests last year Interconnection is widely seen as a bottleneck slowing solar deployment. Even so, three regional grid operators processed 25GW of utility-scale solar interconnection requests last year, an amount exceeding utility-scale solar installations in the entire US during the year.

Oregon’s largest solar project gets final approval The 400MW Obsidian Solar Center represents a 25% increase in the state’s total installed solar capacity, finally gaining approval after years of addressing land use complaints.

Invasion of Ukraine an inadvertent boost for green hydrogen Rystad Energy and BloombergNEF indicate that the impact of the war has sent prices of fossil fuel-tied forms of hydrogen production surging, leaving the gradual but consistent downward price trend of green hydrogen now looking remarkably competitive.

Photoluminescent solar PV for greenhouses Heliene, a solar panel manufacturer, and UbiQD entered a joint development agreement for light-optimizing, energy-producing modules designed to top agrivoltaic greenhouses.

Semi-transparent organic photovoltaic filters for agrivoltaic greenhouses Researchers in the United States have tested organic photovoltaic filters in a greenhouse hosting lettuce growth and have found the devices’ transmission spectra may help fine-tune the characteristics of the plant. They used transcriptomic analysis to assess the key modifications of the plants grown under the solar filters.