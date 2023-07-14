Sunrise brief: Former coal plant to house 100-hour iron-air battery 

SPI Energy’s Solar4America plans HJT solar cell factory in the U.S. The announced cell factory adds to the company’s U.S. manufacturing plans, which includes modules, wafers and now, cells.
Desalinated ocean water for green hydrogen production A California hydrogen developer and a Netherlands-based desalination company that uses waste heat as an input have formed a partnership.
Former coal plant to house 100-hour iron-air battery Minnesota’s public utilities commission approves Form Energy’s 10 MW/1 GWh iron-air long-duration energy storage facility construction project for Xcel Energy.
Michigan utility settlement revises resource plan to add 3.8 GW of renewables DTE Energy’s Integrated Resource Plan will be more climate-friendly following political action from Vote Solar, Union of Concerned Scientists and the Ecology Center.
Secretary Yellen’s China mission underscores economic diplomacy, domestic climate policy nexus The central tension at the heart of the IRA – limiting dependence on competitors like China while undergoing an energy transition that we cannot accomplish without them – will inform, and even dictate, so much of U.S. policy going forward.
