Sunrise brief: US targets 5 million community solar households, $1 billion in energy bill savings by 2025

On the floor at the RE+ Northeast Solar & Storage Drones, honey, lidar, rock drills, and more were on the floor as northeast US focused vendors showed off their products in Boston.
BayWa r.e. completes sale of its Corazon I solar plant and Guajillo storage project to Eni New Energy US The 266MWdc/200MWac Corazon I Solar plant began operations in August 2021 and the 200MW/400 MWh Guajillo storage project is expected to reach an operational stage before the end of 2023.
CellCube secures long-term supply of vanadium redox flow battery electrolyte US Vanadium will produce the VRFB electrolyte at its Hot Springs, Arkansas, production facility. The supply agreement is thought to be the largest executed outside of China.
US targets 5 million community solar households, $1 billion in savings by 2025 The National Community Solar Partnership, a Department of Energy led program, released a roadmap for the target.
