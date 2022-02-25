Orbital Energy begins construction on 130MW Alabama solar facility

Orbital Energy Group’s subsidiary, Orbital Solar Services (OSS), and its joint venture partner Jingoli Power announced the two have begun construction on a 130MW solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract from Lightsource bp.

The contract calls for the Alabama-based utility-scale solar project to be completed by late 2022. OSS will provide full utility-scale EPC services, including construction of a substation. The 800-acre project will be comprised of 350,000 solar panels, producing enough electricity to power the equivalent of 20,000 homes.

Jingoli Power is a Lawrenceville, N.J.-based company led by a team industry veterans. The company offers a full range of EPC, Design-Build, and Design-Build-Own-Operate services, from development and engineering to construction and project management.

“This project is early proof that Jingoli Power’s joint venture with Orbital is well positioned to meet the growing demand for reliable, competitively priced solar generation,” said Karl Miller, Jingoli Power CEO. “I’m especially thrilled that one of our initial joint projects is for Lightsource BP, given our shared track record of safety and excellence in execution.”

OSS’ experience building substations and transmission allows it to bring projects “from concept to completion,” particularly in the state of North Carolina, where is holds an unlimited Public Utilities License. The group is backed by five active construction teams.

London-headquartered Lightsource bp is one of the largest renewable energy developers globally. It recently announced plans to deploy 25GW of solar PV by 2025. This move came after the company secured $1.8 billion in financing from 10 major banks. The company has a significant presence in US development and continues to expand its reach globally.

“We’ve just opened an office in Taiwan, and the likes of Vietnam and Korea will be next. We’ve opened an office in Singapore and we’ve recruited our first three people into Singapore, as the hub to run that Asian operation,” said chief executive Nick Boyle.