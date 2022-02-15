Sunrise brief: Finance experts discuss growing opportunities for installing storage projects and what will make them more financeable

Solar power pricing is up, and so is demand Bloomberg finds that corporations procured a record 31GW of renewable energy in 2021, while LevelTen Energy revealed that the growth occurred despite more than a year of price increases.

Financing battery storage: Navigating a maturing market At a recent power finance conference in New York, experts discussed the growing opportunities for installing storage projects, as well as considerations for where the storage markets need to mature to make them more financeable.

Hydrogen under $3/kg may ensure affordable seasonal energy storage in the US Researchers from the United States have investigated how fuel cells and electrolyzers may be able to operate under intermittent availability provided by both wind and solar and have found that an affordable hydrogen-based system for seasonal energy storage could be achieved at a hydrogen price lower than $3, produced from inexpensive renewable electricity at $0.02/kWh.

Interconnection delays and costs are the biggest barrier for utility-scale renewables, say developers LevelTen and Advanced Energy Economy point to delays in the PJM grid region, in particular. Construction of the 300GW of renewables and storage projects in PJM’s interconnection queue would support 1.7 million jobs, says AEE.

California lifts renewable energy target to 73% by 2032 The California Public Utilities Commission raised renewable energy procurement targets, plans for a more aggressive decarbonization plan, and includes increased reliability provisions.

New app helps manage solar inverter connectivity for impending 3G shutdown With 3G set to be shut down at the end of this month, some solar inverters will lose connectivity and stop reporting data. The free Sunvoy app developed by Ipsun Tech addresses this upcoming obstacle by mapping locations of affected inverters, so that installers may swap out equipment at those sites.