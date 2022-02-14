New app helps manage solar inverter connectivity for impending 3G shutdown

This month, 3G networks are being shut down by mobile carriers to make way for 5G, which poses connectivity issues for many 3G-enabled solar inverters throughout the country. The “3G sunset” will cause many of these devices to stop reporting solar production data, which will be automatically reported to solar customers.

In addition to customer calls and maintenance requests, Ipsun Tech said there could be larger consequences with the shutdown. Warranties may be impacted and solar renewable energy credits (SRECs) will cease to be generated by equipment that is not upgraded and reconnected.

Ipsun Tech released the new 3G mapping feature in its free Sunvoy app to address this impending customer service challenge. The app maps the locations of affected 3G enabled inverters so that installers may locate and swap out soon to be outdated tech. Currently, the app is able to locate SolarEdge, Enphase, or eGauge inverters. The Sunvoy team is working to bring other inverter brands onto the app, said the company.

“We’re offering this free tool to installers because, as we looked at our own systems that needed attention due to the 3G phaseout, we saw that Sunvoy could help,” said Herve Billiet, CEO of Ipsun Tech. “Our mission is to fight climate change by helping installers do their work faster and easier,” he said.

The shutdown is scheduled for AT&T at the end of this month, for Verizon in March, and for T-Mobile in December.