Duke Energy to phase out coal use by 2035

“As one of America’s largest electric and gas utilities, we and many of our stakeholders share the view that we can take a leadership role in tackling the greenhouse gas emissions associated with our business and value chain,” said Duke Energy Chief Sustainability Officer Katherine Neebe. “Policy changes and technological innovation are expected to play a key role in meeting these enhanced goals.”
From the perspective of the Sierra Club, Duke’s move away from coal is too little, too late. “While we applaud Duke making a commitment to end their use of coal, 2025 is still too late, and what they replace it with matters,” said Dave Rogers, Southeast deputy regional campaign director for the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal campaign. Rogers added that, “If Duke wants to protect the communities they serve, they need to get rid of coal by 2030, and replace those plants with clean, renewable energy, not fracked gas plants that will only continue to make the climate crisis worse.”
This article was ammended on 2/15/2022 to add the statement from the Sierra Club.
