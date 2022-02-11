Sunrise brief: The U.S. Army commits to using 100% clean electricity by 2030

CommonBond enters the solar finance market, looking to help installers grow their business Within the new venture, the company hopes to be able to lowers costs for both installers and homeowners, and promises increased sales velocity for installers.

Next-gen concentrated solar power under development In studies led by NREL researchers, the DOE pursues an energy cost goal of five cents per kilowatt-hour.

The Nature Conservancy releases map to help site renewables Site Renewables Right map helps solar and other renewable developers avoid important natural areas, permitting delays, and cost overruns.

‘Solar and wind deployment could not now be stopped if we wanted to’ BloombergNEF’s Jenny Chase has surveyed the state of affairs in world solar for clean energy journal Joule and said the technology’s historic ability to surmount obstacles – and persistently confound analysts’ predictions – should offer a reason for hope.

Greenbacker expands into Washington with solar portfolio purchase The three 6.7MW projects are Greenbacker’s first assets in Washington, and all of the projects have long-term power supply agreements in place and completion projections for later this year.

The U.S. Army commits to using 100% clean electricity by 2030 “The Army will lead by example” says the United States Army Climate Strategy, and by 2040 aims to add enough renewables and storage to self-sustain critical missions.

US to deploy $5 billion EV charging network The Biden Administration announced the five-year plan to meet the broader agenda of electrification and decarbonization of transportation.

SunPower sells Commercial & Industrial Solutions business to TotalEnergies The sale enables SunPower to focus on growing its residential business, while TotalEnergies will advance its distributed generation activity in the US.

Nautilus Solar’s community solar portfolio continues to grow Nautilus Solar recently completed a 13MW community solar portfolio in Colorado, and acquired another 16.8MW portfolio in Minnesota.