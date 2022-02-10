Blackstone funds Strata Clean Energy to scale utility-scale solar and battery storage

Blackstone, through Blackstone Credit and its affiliates, announced it will provide Strata Clean Energy with $150 million of capital to help fund development, construction and ownership of utility scale solar and storage assets across North America. In January, Blackstone announced that it planned to invest an estimated $100 billion in energy transition and climate change solutions over the next decade across its businesses.

Strata is made up of a group of specialized businesses: Strata Clean Energy Development, Strata Clean Energy Storage and Strata Clean Energy Services. Together they focus on the various needs of a renewable energy project including financing, development, EPC, O&M and energy storage services for utility and corporate customers.

Strata currently has an installed capacity of over 2.5GW in solar developments, 4.7GW in the battery storage development pipeline, and over 3GW in its O&M portfolio. The company is involved with development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations and maintenance. The funding provided by Blackstone, together with existing capital sources, will help Strata fund its development capital needs for the next several years.

Strata has some noteworthy projects in its portfolio including what was the largest solar installation in Washington state in 2018. Recently Strata announced its Inland Empire Energy Storage project, which is a 100MW stand-alone battery energy storage system contracted to produce 400MWhs of capacity by the summer of 2024.

The article title was amended to update the company’s name to Strata Clean Energy.