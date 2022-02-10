Greenbacker expands into Washington with solar portfolio purchase

Greenbacker Renewable Energy said that it has, through a subsidiary, purchased a 20MW pre-operational solar portfolio from TUUSSO Energy, a Seattle-based utility-scale solar developer.

The portfolio’s three 6.7MW projects are Greenbacker’s first assets in Washington, and all of the projects, which have been dubbed Camas, Penstemon, and Urtica, are located in Kittitas County, southeast of Seattle. While each installation is still under development, Greenbacker shares that they are all expected to reach commercial operation in 2022, and each project has a long-term power supply agreement in place.

“We’re thrilled to enter a new market with three projects that will deliver cheaper clean power to consumers,” said Charles Wheeler, CEO of GREC. “This expansion is the result of a successful long-term collaboration with the solar development experts at TUUSSO. We’ve been involved with the portfolio since the planning stage, and today we’re very pleased to include it in our fleet of renewables projects driving a clean energy future in the state of Washington.”

Earlier this week, Greenbacker announced that it purchased a 16.3MW operational solar portfolio from developer ECA Solar and Alliance Fund II, a sustainable infrastructure fund. The portfolio, located entirely in Massachusetts, comprises 16 rooftop solar projects with each installation ranging in capacity from 0.3MW to 4.2MW.

According to Greenbacker, this week’s additions bring the company’s fleet of sustainable infrastructure projects to approximately 2.6GW of generating capacity, with that figure also including projects that have yet to reach construction.