Sunrise brief: RWE to become second largest solar operator in the U.S.

Grid operator MISO is making progress on renewables interconnection, says trade group leader The Midwestern transmission operator MISO is moving to increase transmission and otherwise facilitate interconnection, said a regional trade group leader, yet she also recommended further improvements by MISO and neighboring grid operators.

RWE to acquire Con Edison’s clean energy business The transaction is valued at $6.8 billion. The combined portfolio almost doubles RWE’s operating assets in the United States to 7.2 GW, making it the fourth largest renewable energy company and the second largest U.S. solar operator.

8minute Solar Energy changes name, expands its vision As Avantus, the company looks to deploy its proprietary power plant technologies and digitally connected delivery systems at the gigawatt scale.

New Jersey considers regional clean energy market in PJM footprint, to speed renewables New Jersey would grant clean energy credits to solar and wind project owners and require the state’s utilities to buy them to meet clean energy targets, under a proposal by New Jersey regulatory staff. Other states could join in the proposed market.

A 100% solar community in Florida suffered no power losses from Hurricane Ian Just 12 miles from Fort Meyers, Babcock Ranch was built with climate resiliency in mind.

Solar FlexRack trackers supplied for 42 MW Illinois community solar portfolio The company leveraged its experience in cold weather projects to support the clean energy deployment.