Sunrise brief: Venture capitalist sees billion-dollar opportunities for solar and storage innovators

Hecate Energy’s 500MW New York solar application is first to be deemed complete by newly-established board The Cider Solar Farm would be New York’s largest once completed. It is the first to receive regulatory approval under the new Section 94-c law, which established the New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting.

Novonix invests in Kore Power, enters supply agreement Novonix will acquire an approximately 5% stake in KORE Power and will become the exclusive supplier of graphite anode materials to Kore Power’s large-scale battery cell manufacturing facility in the US.

DOE announces initiatives and support to rapidly accelerate community solar deployment At the National Community Solar Partnership summit, the DOE laid out plans to try to help meet the Biden administration’s goal of powering 5 million homes by 2025 with community solar.

Massachusetts to install solar noise barrier along highway The 3,000 foot long by 20 foot tall solar noise barrier is expected to generate 802,000kWh annually, or the equivalent of supplying 120 homes per year with electricity.

Venture capitalist sees billion-dollar opportunities for solar and storage innovators Bill Nussey describes in his new book a much larger role that he foresees for local solar and storage, and a correspondingly altered role for electric utilities.

Generac to participate in virtual power plant service for California utility Southern California Edison entered an agreement with Generac to recruit and enroll solar PV and battery energy storage owners to participate in the program, which pays homeowners for exporting stored solar energy during peak demand hours.

California Community Power members procure 69MW of long-duration storage The 69MW/552MWh lithium-ion battery storage resource will be developed by REV Renewables near Rosamond, in Kern County, California.