California Community Power members procure 69MW of long-duration storage

Seven members of the Joint Powers Agency have voted to enter into an energy storage service agreement with REV Renewables for 69MW/552MWh of long-duration energy storage, with the vote being held at the California Community Power January 19th board meeting.

The storage system that will be fulfilling this agreement is REV Renewables’ Tumbleweed project, set to be a CAISO grid-connected, lithium-ion battery storage resource located near Rosamond, in Kern County, California, with an expected online date of 2026. The participating agencies for this project are CleanPowerSF, Peninsula Clean Energy, Redwood Coast Energy Authority, San Jose Clean Energy, Silicon Valley Clean Energy, Sonoma Clean Power Authority and Valley Clean Energy.

“Long-duration energy storage is a vital resource, needed to amplify the value of renewable power, and accelerate California’s shift to a clean, reliable and affordable grid,” said California Community Power Board Chair and Silicon Valley Clean Energy CEO, Girish Balachandran.

California Community Power said the Tumbleweed project will be constructed under a Project Labor Agreement, assuring prevailing wages and use of apprenticeship programs and is expected to create dozens of new jobs.

The project was procured under a Request for Offers put forth by California Community Power members seeking to procure cost effective and viable long-duration storage resources in Oct. 2020.

Rev Renewables was launched in August 2021 as the energy storage development, acquisition, and operations arm of LS Power. As part of the launch, Rev took over LS Power’s 2.4 GW portfolio of operating solar, storage, and wind projects, which is comprised of includes 25 solar power facilities across 14 states with a total capacity of 467 MWdc/365MWac); a California-based battery storage portfolio (set to be 615 MW by the end of 2022), a 1,620 MW pumped storage hydro portfolio in the mid-Atlantic region of PJM; and 132 MW of wind assets.