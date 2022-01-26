Hecate Energy’s 500MW New York solar application is first to be deemed complete by newly-established board

Hecate Energy announced its application for the proposed 500MW Cider Solar Farm has been deemed complete by the New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES). This is the first solar project application to receive this status under the state’s new Section 94-c law. Once completed, the project would be the state’s largest solar facility.

ORES was established by Section 94-c, tasked with administering expedited consolidated review and permitting for large-scale renewable energy projects in the state.

“The establishment of ORES and the 94-c permit process underpins the state’s commitment to support sustainable power, and we’re fortunate to be in position to use it to bring clean, homegrown electricity to Genesee County. We are encouraged both by the transparency brought to the permitting process by ORES and the comprehensiveness of that process,” said Harrison Luna, Cider Solar Farm project developer.

The permitting application for Cider was indeed comprehensive, comprised of 6 bound volumes and nearly 100,000 pages of data and analysis evaluating the project’s impact on the surrounding communities. A large range of surveys including environmental, cultural, land use, and socioeconomic studies were submitted with the application. The application called for reporting on expected impact to wetlands and streams, wildlife habitat, traffic patterns, cultural resources, noise and vibration, aesthetic impacts, and site security, among other studies.

The project, if approved, would be built on 3,000 acres, providing enough power to supply 120,000 average New York homes.

Hecate, headquartered in Chicago, began its business in 2021, and has over 40GW of in its development pipeline, including several projects in the Northeast US.