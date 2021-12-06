U.S.-based EV charger maker enters European market

Volta, a U.S.-based EV charger manufacturer, announced its entry into the European market. The company said its initial focus will be in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and France. The announcement was made at the annual NOAH Conference in Zurich, a multi-sector sustainable technology convention.

Volta’s chargers feature large-format digital screens, and are designed to be placed at the entrances of commercial locations. The EV charger maker has an emphasis on high-visibility and premium locations, and sells advertising space as part of its business model.

“Our local teams of industry veterans look forward to delivering measurable commercial advantages for our site partners, and maximum convenience for EV drivers,” said Vincent Grena, head of Volta Europe. The company partners with commercial spaces like grocers, stadiums, shopping malls, movie theaters, and municipal partners like city parking lots.

Volta was added to the New York Stock Exchange this August after hitting a reported milestone of 100 million electric miles charged. The company said its chargers have an average dwell time of 92 minutes, and an average customer expenditure of $54 per visit.

Three main charger models are listed on Volta’s site, the L2 model, the DC fast charger, and dual-port charger towers.

The L2 has universal connectors, can charge up to 30 miles per hour, and has a 55” media display. The powerful DC fast charger is capable of 250-400 miles charged per hour, and also has an integrated 55” display. And, the tower charger can achieve 70 miles of charge per hour, can be wall-mounted or free standing, and has retractable cable management for its dual-port universal connectors.