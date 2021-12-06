Sunrise brief: Canadian manufacturer launches 800 W tandem-module solar PV

Also on the rise: IEA forecasts record solar numbers this year, a dual-module 800 W panel with an atypical design, and study shows benefits of residential solar energy with heat pumps.

Image: Solvest

Canadian manufacturer launches 800 W tandem-module solar PV  The solar panel is manufactured by Mitrex, producer of building integrated photovoltaics.

Three vastly divergent solar deployment projections Differing renewable energy projections from IEA, S&P Global Market Intelligence, and Rystad Energy range from down 50% to nearly doubling in a year.

Record solar numbers expected this year but IEA highlights pricing concern The Paris-based body expects the world will have installed almost 160 GW of solar this year, a record number, but still not enough to keep the prospect of a net zero global economy by mid century in sight.

Residential solar paired with heat pumps outperforms propane in cold, isolated climates A U.S.-Swedish research group has investigated the complex economic relationship between PV and heat pumps in cold climates under four different levels of electrification. It found that, compared to propane, solar heat pumps can reduce reduce costs by up to 20% and carbon emissions by 30%.

