Sunrise brief: Canadian manufacturer launches 800 W tandem-module solar PV

Canadian manufacturer launches 800 W tandem-module solar PV The solar panel is manufactured by Mitrex, producer of building integrated photovoltaics.

Three vastly divergent solar deployment projections Differing renewable energy projections from IEA, S&P Global Market Intelligence, and Rystad Energy range from down 50% to nearly doubling in a year.

Record solar numbers expected this year but IEA highlights pricing concern The Paris-based body expects the world will have installed almost 160 GW of solar this year, a record number, but still not enough to keep the prospect of a net zero global economy by mid century in sight.