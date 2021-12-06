EVLO launches 1 MWh storage system

EVLO, a Hydro-Quebec-owned turnkey energy storage systems provider, announced the launch of the company’s EVLO 1000, a 1 MWh battery energy storage system designed for use in large-scale applications, specifically electricity generators, transmission providers and distributors.

These EVLO 1000 uses a proprietary lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry which offers better thermal and chemical stability than traditional batteries, and the system is fitted with over 200 sensors for real-time temperature monitoring, a hydrogen-emissions detector and an active-ventilation system. Each system also has a dry-pipe sprinkler system.

The battery chemistry uses no cobalt or rare-earth elements, is 99% recyclable and has a lifespan of up tp 20 years. Each unit is 8.84 m long and 1.82 m wide, with the system housing containing advanced safety systems and a software solution enabling remote control and monitoring.

In operation, the system can assist operators with renewable-energy integration, while also providing microgrid-forming, peak shaving, backup power and grid resilience services.

The first EVLO 1000 systems will be delivered in the coming months for work on a high–voltage transmission line in the Haute-Mauricie region of Ontario. The energy storage system deployed will supply power to the region’s residential and business customers while transmission work is underway.

According to the company, the aggregate systems used in Haute-Mauricie will be among the most powerful energy storage solutions deployed in Canada to date.