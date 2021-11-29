Sunrise brief: Canadian Solar funds growth plans via stock sale

Canadian Solar raises $150 million to fund possible acquisitions. The company said it will use the proceeds for its long-term strategic growth plans, including investing in its battery storage business and growing its storage pipeline.
The good, the bad and the ugly: Defects in perovskite solar cells. Scientists in the UK delved deep into the structure of a perovskite solar cell to understand the complex relationship among the materials that make up the perovskite layer.
ITC says that Section 201 tariffs should be extended. The issue now moves to President Joe Biden who will decide whether or not to extend the tariffs beyond their February 2022 expiration.
U.S. decarbonization goals hinge on scaling up heterojunction cell tech. HJT technology could fill an innovation gap in the residential and commercial rooftop PV market, and boost U.S. solar leadership through domestic manufacturing of cells and modules.
CIT Group arranges finance for Texas solar project. The 260 MWdc Brazoria West Solar Project is under construction, with commercial operation planned for 2022.
