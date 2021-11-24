ITC says that Section 201 tariffs should be extended

The U.S. International Trade Commission has determined that tariffs continue to be necessary for U.S. industry producing crystalline silicon PV cells.

The issue now moves to President Joe Biden will decide whether or not to extend the tariffs.

Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper said in a statement, “Four years of tariffs has proven to be an ineffective way to incentivize solar manufacturing and create American jobs.”

She said that a new round of Trump-imposed safeguard tariffs “will hamper U.S. solar development.” SEIA has argued that under the Section 201 tariffs, the U.S. lost out on 62,000 solar jobs, including a net-loss of 6,000 solar manufacturing jobs.

In a guest column for pv magazine earlier in November, Brian Lynch, director of solar sales for LG Electronics USA wrote, that opposition to the tariffs in 2018 highlighted the possibility for project cancellations and lost jobs if the tariffs were to be imposed. He wrote that at a macro level, “the solar industry has exceeded every forecast during the period of the tariffs in every category— from megawatts deployed to jobs created.”

He said that enough U.S. manufacturing capacity exists either operating or coming on-line to support roughly one-third of installer demand. “What’s notable,” Lynch wrote, “is a lot of this capacity was brought online since the Section 201 tariffs went into effect and a lot more has been announced.”

At the beginning of August, two manufacturers, Suniva and Auxin Solar, filed a petition asking the International Trade Commission (ITC) to investigate extending the Section 201 (s201) tariffs for another four years. Three days later a second petition was filed by Hanwha Q Cells, LG Electronics, and Mission Solar, which also included an ask that the Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) be increased to 5 GW (from the current 2.5 GW).

The s201 tariff is imposed on all solar modules imported into the U.S. that don’t meet exemption status as published in the Federal Register. The current s201 tariff is 18% and, if the tariff is not extended, would drop to 0% in February 2022.

Under trade law, if the ITC grants an extension of the s201 tariff it will last no longer than four years and cannot be extended again. The rate must also drop annually.

Expectations are that module prices likely will not go up as a result of the s201 tariffs being extended, as the tariff rates cannot increase from their current levels.