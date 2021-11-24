People on the Move: Delta Solar, Convergent Energy, Volt Energy Utility, and more

Delta Solar named Katie Laning Niebaum as its new president, overseeing operations of the firm which serves agricultural and commercial clients. She brings more than 15 years of strategic communications, public affairs, and management expertise from her leadership roles on Capitol Hill and within state and national business trade associations. Since 2016, she has been an owner and partner of CDP Strategies, a consulting firm supporting non-profit and corporate clients. Earlier, she served as executive director of the Arkansas Advanced Energy Association and its educational affiliate, the Arkansas Advanced Energy Foundation.

Convergent Energy + Power named Katie Guerry as SVP, regulatory and government affairs. She brings her 18 years of experience in the energy sector, having held roles at Enel Group, Enel X, EnerNOC, and Hess Corp.

Solar Energy International named Will White as director of business development. In this new role, he will work to expand the group’s contract training, curriculum licensing, and workforce development initiatives, concentrating on the English-speaking Americas, including the U.S., Canada, and English-speaking Caribbean nations. White has worked at SEI since 2016 as a solar subject matter expert, curriculum developer, and instructor. Before joining SEI, he spent almost 11 years working for a solar installation company, primarily in operations.

Volt Energy Utility named Yinka Bode-George as senior manager, environmental justice and community impact. She will manage programs associated with Volt’s Environmental Justice Power Purchase Agreement (EJPPA) which generates funds through utility-scale solar projects that support environmental health and justice programs nationwide. Earlier, she led the Environmental Health Program for the National Caucus of Environmental Legislators. She also served as the public policy & program manager for Maryland Philanthropy Network.

Solar Integrated Roofing named Héctor Peña to its Board of Directors. Peña is a financial executive with over 20 years’ experience in accounting and operations, M&A, due diligence, turnarounds, start-ups, and large complex projects at solar renewable energy organizations. Most recently he was VP of finance and Suntuity.

Heliogen said that Julie Kane and Robert Kavner have been nominated to join its Board of Directors upon closing of the company’s business combination with Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Kane has served as a director of SIGA Technologies since May 2019. She chairs SIGA’s Compensation Committee and formerly chaired SIGA’s Nominations and Corporate Governance Committee, and is currently an independent consultant in the aviation industry. Since 1995, Kavner has been an independent venture capital investor focusing on investments in technology companies. He also held several senior management positions at AT&T, including SVP, CFO, and CEO of Multimedia Products and Services Group and chairman of AT&T Venture Capital Group.

Sponsored: Chief Executive Officer, Dallas, Texas

Job Description:

The CEO will launch, set the company direction, and manage the day to day management for a financial services company offering loans to the solar industry. The ideal candidate will have a master understanding of capital markets, financial products, and solar origination.

Responsibilities:

●Responsible for managing and implementing programs for accomplishing goals and for directing and reviewing progress, focusing on efforts that will achieve the desired outcomes.

●Accountable for ensuring successful funding of programs through acquisition and management of required funds, realistic budgeting, priorities and control of expenditures.

●Maintain a positive relationship with the executive board by expeditious implementation of board policies and programs, by ensuring the flow of pertinent information to the board, by proper advance briefing on matters requiring board action and by appropriate responsiveness to board decisions.

●Promote and maintain supportive relationships with senior representatives of the various organizations with major vendors and suppliers; contractors, and consultants.

●Develop and project a positive public image through an effective public information program, including a cooperative interface with the media and a policy of free, full and timely disclosure of information.

●Maintain an optimum workforce to achieve goals through recruitment and retention of qualified, proficient employees by providing challenging opportunities, competitive compensation and benefit programs, and equitable personnel policies, including active attention to Equal Employment Opportunity and affirmative action principles.

●Foster a culture of continuous improvement by maintaining focus on the Excellence Model and provide coaching at all levels of the organization.

●Develop high-performing employees and leaders through coaching, mentoring, and timely feedback, including addressing performance deficiencies.

●Through strong leadership, communication and by setting the highest standards, effectively engage and motivate employees.

●Identify potential project investors within the equity fund and banking communities and develop strategies to build up utility solar power generation project pipeline in North America; propose, facilitate and close project finance solutions;

●Based on project details, market conditions, project’s commercial framework and business plan objectives, recommend the optimal solar power generation

●Structuring, negotiating, and closing project financing, including construction debt, term debt, equity structures, tax equity, and asset leases

●Execution of due diligence processes

●Review of project documentation; review of third-party reports

●Accurately model project economics using the financial models

●Understand and review models of proposed financial structures

Qualifications:

●10+ years experience in the renewable energy financing industry

●Experience with Solar Installation Management, Scheduling Installations, Project Management, Design, Logistics, Fleet and Procurement.

●Strategy, goal setting, and budget management required.

●Demonstrate strong communication, interpersonal and organizational skills

●Demonstrate ability to use independent judgment and discretion

●Extensive experience with budget and cost management

●Demonstrated knowledge of and experience in sourcing, developing and managing relationships with institutional investors. Specific experience with solar investors

●Experience in and the ability to develop a targeted investor marketing program and forge strategic partnerships and customized investment products

●Demonstrated ability to bring closure to complex and high value business agreements; and execute on and close transactions

●Demonstrated ability to manage the financial, legal, and internal approval process to successfully close transactions

●Strong communication skills with proven track record in building relationships and working in cross-functional collaborative teams

●Comfortable working in a fast-moving dynamic, environment

●Investment banking experience a plus; transaction experience critical

More information is available here.

