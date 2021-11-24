Sunrise brief: Investors are targeting renewables–and hydrogen–like never before

Utilities and financial investors are investing in renewables, especially hydrogen, like never before. Utilities and other deep-pocketed investors are putting financial support behind their environmental, social and governance initiatives.
Hydrostor plans 400 MW / 3200 MWh compressed air energy storage. The plant would be able to deliver 400 MW of electricity for 8 hours, and would be comparable in size to some of California’s largest fossil fuel power plants.
Solar capacity additions show a recovery from a subdued 2020. The FERC’s latest data release shows solar led new generating capacity with 8,410 MW added through the first three quarters of 2021.
CSI Solar to cooperate with CATL on battery energy storage. CSI’s parent Canadian Solar said it has a global battery storage pipeline of 21 GWh, including 2.9 GWh under construction.
Utilities seek OK from West Virginia regulators for five solar projects. A 2020 bill authorizes electric utilities to own and operate up to 200 MW of renewable energy facilities.
Energy storage firm Broad Reach gets a $400 million equity infusion. The funding commitment comes as Apollo takes a 50% stake in the company from venture capital firm EnCap Energy.
Happy Thanksgiving! Our Sunrise Brief will resume on Monday, November 29.
