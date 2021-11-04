Sunrise brief: Work starts on 100 MW/50 MWh solar+storage project

Pine Gate Renewables to install Utah’s first standalone storage system. The 0.125 MW/0.5 MWh solution will provide demand charge reduction, backup power to critical loads, and supply additional grid services to the city of Logan, Utah.

Border agents detained 40.31 MW of LONGi solar products, company says. The detained modules accounted for roughly 1.59% of the company’s total 2020 export sales volume to the U.S.

SRP rolls out Solar Choice program to replace two ‘legacy’ offerings. A bill adder of at least a $0.005 per kilowatt-hour to take part would top off current monthly price plans.

Construction begins on 100 MW/50 MWh solar + storage project in California. The project will provide electricity for two California community choice aggregators.

People on the Move: ESIG, Altus Power, 6k, and more