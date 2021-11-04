Sunrise brief: Work starts on 100 MW/50 MWh solar+storage project

Pine Gate Renewables to install Utah’s first standalone storage system. The 0.125 MW/0.5 MWh solution will provide demand charge reduction, backup power to critical loads, and supply additional grid services to the city of Logan, Utah.
Border agents detained 40.31 MW of LONGi solar products, company says. The detained modules accounted for roughly 1.59% of the company’s total 2020 export sales volume to the U.S.
SRP rolls out Solar Choice program to replace two ‘legacy’ offerings. A bill adder of at least a $0.005 per kilowatt-hour to take part would top off current monthly price plans.
Construction begins on 100 MW/50 MWh solar + storage project in California. The project will provide electricity for two California community choice aggregators.
People on the Move: ESIG, Altus Power, 6k, and more
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.