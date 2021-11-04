SRP rolls out Solar Choice program to replace two ‘legacy’ offerings

Arizona-based Salt River Project announced a new program “Solar Choice” program that lets residential and small business customers choose to offset at least half of their energy use with solar power.

A bill adder of at least a $0.005 per kilowatt-hour would come on top of current monthly price plans.

The program replaces SRP’s earlier EarthWise Energy and Community Solar programs. SRP said the price is 50% less than its EarthWise Energy program.

It said that if a residential customer uses 1,500 kWh each month and chooses to offset all of her or his household energy use, the premium would be $7.50 for the month. If the same customer offset half of hr or his energy use, the premium would be $3.75.

In August, NextEra Energy Resources said it would build the $600 million 260 MW Sonoran Energy Center solar project in Buckeye, Arizona, near Phoenix. The project will include 260 MW of energy storage.

Salt River Project contracted for the output from the energy center, which will include one of the largest solar-charged battery projects in Arizona. The utility also contracted for a large-scale solar and battery storage project at Pinal Central Solar Energy Center, and is bringing online a new grid-charged battery storage project at the Agua Fria Generating Station.

Late last year, SRP brought online the 100 MW East Line Solar and the 100 MW Saint Solar. The two utility-scale solar fields serve commercial, municipal, and educational customers who participate in SRP’s Sustainable Energy Offering.