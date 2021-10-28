Sunrise brief: FPL wins approval to expand two flagship solar programs

Florida regulators approve FPL rate settlement agreement. The new rates will help to support the expansion of two of the utility’s prominent solar programs.
Gravity-based energy storage tower developer notches a customer order. Energy Vault signed a $520 million deal to supply 1.6 GWh of energy storage to DG Fuels to produce renewable hydrogen and a variety of fuels.
NB Power eyes 1,000 MWh energy storage system. While still in the planning and development stage, the New Brunswick facility is targeted to enter service in 2024.
Greenbacker names EPC for two utility-scale solar projects. Both projects have long-term PPAs in place with local utilities and are slated to start construction later in 2021.
People on the Move: Solaria, Empower Energies, Amprius, and more
