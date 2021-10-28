Greenbacker names EPC for two utility-scale solar projects

Borrego was selected by Greenbacker Renewable Energy to engineer and build two utility-scale solar projects in Montana and South Dakota.

The projects are the largest to date for Greenbacker as well as Borrego’s engineering, procurement and construction group and are the first for Borrego in the two states.

The 80 MWac Montana Sun Solar project is on a 489-acre site in Yellowstone County, Montana near Billings. The 80 MWac Fall River Solar project is on a 500-acre parcel is in Fall River County, South Dakota south of Rapid City.

Both projects will begin construction later this year and are slated to enter service in December 2022.

Montana Sun will generate 183,301 MWh of power annually. Fall River Solar will generate 190,156 MWh.

Both projects have long-term power purchase agreements in place with local utilities: Montana Sun with Northwestern Energy and Fall River with Black Hills Power. Greenbacker acquired both projects from Broad Reach Power as part of its strategy to own and operate large-scale utility solar plants.