Greenbacker names EPC for two utility-scale solar projects

Borrego was selected by Greenbacker Renewable Energy to engineer and build two utility-scale solar projects in Montana and South Dakota.
The projects are the largest to date for Greenbacker as well as Borrego’s engineering, procurement and construction group and are the first for Borrego in the two states.
The 80 MWac Montana Sun Solar project is on a 489-acre site in Yellowstone County, Montana near Billings. The 80 MWac Fall River Solar project is on a 500-acre parcel is in Fall River County, South Dakota south of Rapid City.
Both projects will begin construction later this year and are slated to enter service in December 2022.
Montana Sun will generate 183,301 MWh of power annually. Fall River Solar will generate 190,156 MWh.
Both projects have long-term power purchase agreements in place with local utilities: Montana Sun with Northwestern Energy and Fall River with Black Hills Power. Greenbacker acquired both projects from Broad Reach Power as part of its strategy to own and operate large-scale utility solar plants.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.