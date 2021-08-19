AES taps Borrego to build 72 MW of solar capacity in Michigan

Developer and engineering company Borrego was selected by AES Corp. to engineer and build three utility-scale solar projects in Michigan. The deal is Borrego’s first in Michigan.

The three projects will have a total installed capacity of 72 MWdc, and are slated to come online by mid-2022. The solar farms will use bifacial solar modules on single-axis trackers.

Once completed, the solar power plants will be owned and operated by AES, with the electricity generated sold to Consumers Energy under terms of a long-term power purchase agreement.

The solar plants collectively will generate around 104,500 MWh of electricity per year.

In addition to the Michigan projects, Borrego has recently won contracts to build solar and energy storage plants in Maine, Montana, South Dakota, New York, and other states.