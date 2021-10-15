Sunrise brief: Customer-sourced power makes it into a utility’s resource plan

Distributed energy wins a spot in PGE’s resource plan. The Oregon utility said that as much as 25% of peak demand power in 2030 could come from customer-owned solar panels, batteries, and electric vehicles.

A shift in focus is coming for a DOE loan program. The proposed fy 2022 budget begins a process of ensuring that federal funding no longer directly subsidizes fossil fuels.

Air Products plans $4.5b investment in blue hydrogen facility. The Louisiana project is expected to create 170 permanent jobs and represents Air Products’ largest-ever investment in the U.S.

SolRiver Capital acquires solar projects in Oregon. The utility-scale and community solar projects, developed by Sulus Solar, are expected to have a combined 38 MW of capacity.

EIA global forecast sees a resurgence of coal. Solar and wind will grow, but coal will again be cost competitive, reversing what EIA said was a trend observed over recent decades.

Alencon awarded patent for bi-directional storage optimizer. The patent pertains to its Bi-Directional Optimizer for Storage Systems, which was part of a 2020 study with Duke Energy about retrofitting standalone solar plants with storage.

Swell Energy targets California for distributed power plant venture. Swell will use its Distributed Power Plant model to establish up to 45 MWh of behind-the-meter solar powered energy storage.

Solar group names its members to Commerce, asks for confidentiality. In a filing with the Department of Commerce, the group argued again that identifying its members publicly could expose them to retribution from Beijing.