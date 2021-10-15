Alencon awarded patent for bi-directional storage optimizer

Alencon, an optimizer manufacturing company based in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, has been awarded its seventh U.S. patent, this time for a Bi-Directional Optimizer for Storage Systems (BOSS).
BOSS is designed to enable the granular control of charge and discharge of individual battery racks through a process called galvanic isolation. Alencon described galvanic isolation as an effective method of breaking ground loops by preventing unwanted current from flowing between two units sharing a ground conductor. This feature is intended to improve battery energy storage system (BESS) safety by allowing batteries to float as intended by their manufacturer while being isolated from the rest of the system.
The company said the device has practical applications in solar projects where electric circuits must communicate, but where their grounds are at different potentials.
According to the company, a galvanically isolated DC-DC converter serves the dual purpose of mapping PV voltage to battery voltage while” isolating the differential grounding schemes that could be present.”
The patent Alencon was awarded (#11,146,079), addresses BOSS’s Silicon Carbide-based, galvanically isolated topology, as well as the differentiated benefits the BOSS brings to BESS, whether those systems are stand-alone or DC-coupled with solar.
Additionally, the patent covers the BOSS’s approach to rack-0level battery charging and how the device can help balance the state of charge of batteries with differing states of health. Such charge balancing is particularly critical as BESS age and their component cells degrade, said the company.
In another project with Duke Energy in North Carolina, researchers at Alencon Systems studied issues that can arise from retrofitting existing solar structures with battery storage systems. The study examined DC-coupled storage systems, which many proponents say offer compelling advantages over AC coupling.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.