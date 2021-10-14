Swell Energy targets California county for its latest distributed power plant venture

Renewable energy and grid solutions provider Swell Energy Inc. signed a contract with Redwood Coast Energy Authority in California to develop a Community Grid Program to provide additional capacity and resource adequacy to Humboldt County.
Swell will use its Distributed Power Plant (DPP) model to establish up to 45 MWh of behind-the-meter solar powered energy storage.
Residential, commercial, and industrial solar+storage sites located at a customer’s site can be eligible to participate in RCEA’s Community Grid Program.
Matthew Marshall, executive director of RCEA, said the battery storage systems installed under the program can provide customer bill savings and grid benefits during normal daily operations and “will also serve critical energy needs during power outages.”
Since 2019, Swell Energy and GRID Alternatives have worked to deploy residential and commercial energy storage projects across California. The partnership with GRID Alternatives includes workforce development programs that teach energy service trades like solar installation.
