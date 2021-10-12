Sunrise brief: SEIA program aims to broaden solar’s workforce diversity

SEIA launches diversity certification program. The program is intended to help companies analyze their DEIJ practices and offers training and support for a more diverse and equitable work environment.
PVEL adds hail test to its module certification program. The hail stress sequence aims to address concerns from insurers and asset owners about the ability of PV modules to withstand severe hail impacts.
Phoenix Solar enters service in Texas. The solar farm has a 65 MWac, 12-year power purchase agreement with Digital Realty.
Wolverine signs PPA for 150 MW Michigan solar project. Gemstone Solar will sit on around 1,000 acres in the southwest part of the state and is slated to enter service in 2023.
In California and Hawaii, the benefits of smart inverters are just beginning. Smart inverters have opened up opportunities for people with smart inverters to be paid for providing stored energy on demand and other grid services.
Solar deployed on rooftops could match annual U.S. electricity generation. Researchers conducted a global assessment of rooftop solar PV potential using high-resolution imagery, big data, and machine learning.
