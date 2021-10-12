SEIA launches diversity certification program

Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) CEO Abigail Ross Hopper formally announced a diversity, equity, inclusion and justice (DEIJ) certification program.
The program is intended to offer companies training and support to analyze their DEIJ practices and offer solutions for improvement. Under the program, companies may accumulate points as they complete activities and improve their DEIJ efforts. They can achieve Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum certification, depending on their accumulated points.
The program was partially born out of a recognition that auditing a business for DEIJ can be a daunting process, especially without outside support and appropriate tools.
The program launches alongside SEIA’s online learning center, which will offer archived webinar content, and other resources. SEIA asked companies to sign up for the program and begin working through the modules that will help them achieve certification.
“If we reach our goals in the Solar+ Decade, we’re going to have numerous opportunities to hire people from diverse backgrounds,” said Hopper. “As the trade association for one of the fastest-growing industries in America, we’ve long recognized the importance of incorporating DEIJ priorities into all aspects of our work.”
The program was designed by Diversity Certified Professionals and uses an evidence-based approach to improve diversity practices within companies. The program was also designed so that all companies, regardless of their size, geographic footprint or resources, can achieve the highest levels of certification.
The program has been beta-tested by renewable energy companies and national organizations, including the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy (WRISE), American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE), and Black Owned Solar Services (BOSS).
