Phoenix Solar enters service in Texas

Pattern Energy Group said it completed construction and began operations at its 83 MW Phoenix Solar Project in Fannin County, Texas, northeast of Dallas.
Phoenix Solar uses First Solar Series 6 modules and NEXTracker NX Horizon trackers. Mortenson Construction provided engineering and construction services for the project. Phoenix Solar has a 65 MWac, 12-year power purchase agreement with Digital Realty.
ING Capital LLC provided construction and term project financing and tax equity was provided by RBC Community Investments , a unit of RBC. Pattern Energy acquired the development rights to the Phoenix Solar project in 2018 from Alpin Sun, a solar developer.
Digital Realty is a real estate investment trust that invests in carrier-neutral data centers and provides colocation and other services. The company has a data center in Richardson, Texas, around an hour away from the solar farm.
The Phoenix Solar facility expands Pattern Energy’s existing operating platform in Texas to a total of 1,037 MW of capacity in operation at six facilities across the state.
