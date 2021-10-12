Wolverine signs PPA for 150 MW Michigan solar project

Clēnera and Wolverine Power Cooperative signed a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement for energy from the 150 MW Gemstone Solar farm, which is scheduled to enter service by the end of 2023.
Clēnera, a developer of large-scale solar and storage projects, and a unit of Enlight Renewable Energy, will manage the facility’s construction and operation.
Wolverine’s current renewable portfolio includes more than 210 MW of wind and solar.
Gemstone Solar will sit on around 1,000 acres of land in Cass County, Michigan, in the southwest part of the state. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2023.
Wolverine Power Cooperative is a generation and transmission cooperative serving the wholesale power supply and transmission needs of seven member-owners. Clēnera acquires, develops, builds ,and manages utility-scale solar farms and energy storage facilities in the U.S.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.