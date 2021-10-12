Wolverine signs PPA for 150 MW Michigan solar project

Clēnera and Wolverine Power Cooperative signed a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement for energy from the 150 MW Gemstone Solar farm, which is scheduled to enter service by the end of 2023.

Clēnera, a developer of large-scale solar and storage projects, and a unit of Enlight Renewable Energy, will manage the facility’s construction and operation.

Wolverine’s current renewable portfolio includes more than 210 MW of wind and solar.

Gemstone Solar will sit on around 1,000 acres of land in Cass County, Michigan, in the southwest part of the state. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2023.

Wolverine Power Cooperative is a generation and transmission cooperative serving the wholesale power supply and transmission needs of seven member-owners. Clēnera acquires, develops, builds ,and manages utility-scale solar farms and energy storage facilities in the U.S.