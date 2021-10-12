Ameresco outfits Coast Guard facility with solar and storage

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) signed an energy savings performance contract with Ameresco in effort to boost resilience against climate threats and reduce annual energy consumption.

The USCG Petaluma training center is set to have a 5 MW solar, 11.6 MWh energy storage microgrid integrated as part of its $43 million contract. Severe weather events and utility interruptions at the northern California center led USCG to install a microgrid for more stable operations.

As part of the contract, Ameresco will provide energy efficiency and management systems, and planned improvements feature the deployment of new power distribution transformers, smart controls in 10 buildings across campus, LED lighting improvements, installation of new electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and HVAC upgrades.

The contract is expected to create savings of $1.2 million the first year. The project is expected to cut the center’s annual electricity consumption by 8.7 million kWh and its propane use by 50.8 kgal.

“This contract award enables continuity of operations in an environment of unpredictable climate hazards and will increase Training Center Petaluma’s relevance throughout the region, while sustaining our Coast Guard mission ready total workforce,” said Capt. Steven Ramassini, commanding officer for the training campus.

Construction on the project is planned to start in October, and is expected to be complete in the fall of 2023.