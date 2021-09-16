Sunrise brief: New York’s latest community solar program is a big one

By providing cost savings on energy, community solar is helping to alleviate the energy burden low-income households face.

Tracking the Sun report offers insight into distributed solar trends. The annual report found that residential system sizes continued to grow even as installed prices declined at a slower pace.

Rochester to launch New York’s largest solar community choice aggregation program. The program plans to provide 300 million kWh annually to 57,000 Rochester residents and small businesses.

PG&E is sued over Dixie Fire, one of California’s largest. The twin legal complaints allege that the fire was sparked July 13 following several blown fuses and PG&E equipment malfunctions in Northern California.

People on the Move: SPI Energy, Palmetto, Sol Systems, and more. Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

‘Build here,’ BLM says of Utah land targeted for up to 600 MW of solar. Milford Flats is available due to the Energy Act of 2020, which aims to deploy 25 GW of solar, wind, and geothermal on public lands no later than 2025.

One of Canada’s largest proposed solar projects finishes environmental study. The 230 MW Georgetown Solar Project is under development by Westbridge Energy Corp.

B&W takes a majority stake in a solar energy contractor. The Ohio-based company has long been a player in the global fossil generation sector, and recently is pivoting toward renewable energy.

Here’s how states recovered from power outages caused by Hurricane Ida. Entergy estimated that Ida damaged 30,000 utility poles, nearly as many as the combined effects of Hurricanes Katrina in 2005 and Laura in 2020.