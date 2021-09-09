Sunrise brief: Market report signals a strong year-end finish for energy storage

Energy storage investment on track to top $5 billion in 2021, report says. A reported 345 MW of new energy storage systems were brought online in the second quarter of 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report.
JA Solar, JinkoSolar, Longi agree on 182mm module standardization. The three Chinese panel manufacturers found an agreement on module size and mounting hole spacing.
iSun to acquire SunCommon in stock and cash deal. The Vermont-based solar company’s acquisition expands its reach in residential and small commercial markets.
Letter signed by 750 companies calls on Congress for long-term solar policy certainty. The companies, led by SEIA, lay out six policy actions deemed necessary to grow the industry to the size needed to fight climate change and realize clean energy goals.
Heliene to expand its module manufacturing capacity. Construction will start in September with manufacturing set to begin in June 2022.New York City
EV charging effort gets a boost from ConEdison. Funds provided by the utility will support installation of 100 fast chargers, primarily to be used by city’s vehicle fleet.
Lithium-ion battery recycler plans Alabama facility. The company said the southeastern U.S. is emerging as a critical region for the lithium-ion battery supply chain.
People on the Move. Highview Power, Energy Impact Partners, Brookfield Renewable, and more.
