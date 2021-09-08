People on the Move: Highview Power, Energy Impact Partners, Brookfield Renewable, and more

Energy storage company Highview Power announced its executive succession plan with the appointment of Adrian Katzew, founder and former CEO of Zuma Energía, as its next CEO. Katzew will assume his role on October 1 as deputy CEO and CEO designate. He will take over full leadership on Jan. 1, 2022, when Javier Cavada steps down from his executive responsibilities. Cavada will continue as a non-executive director of the board, and will also take on a new executive role with an outside organization. As founder and CEO of Zuma Energía, Katzew established the company in the Mexican renewable power sector, then oversaw the exit of Zuma by its owners, Actis and Mesoamerica. At Vestas, he oversaw operations in Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. At First Solar, Katzew was responsible for commercial strategy in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. And at Banco Santander, he led global project and acquisition finance activity for the renewable energy sector.

Elizabeth Mayo started a new position as VP of operations at Brookfield Renewable.

David Mintzer started a new position as director of energy storage advisory services at UL.

Investment firm Energy Impact Partners said that Michael E. Webber has joined the team as CTO. Webber’s expertise spans research and education at the convergence of engineering, policy, and commercialization on topics related to innovation, energy, and the environment. Prior to joining EIP, Webber served as chief science and technology officer at ENGIE, a global energy and infrastructure services company. He is also the Josey Centennial Professor in Energy Resources at the University of Texas at Austin. Webber earned a B.S. and B.A. from UT Austin, and M.S. and Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Stanford University.

Yossi Cohen, former head of the national intelligence agency of Israel, was named a director at Doral Renewables LLC, the U.S subsidiary of Doral Group, an Israeli renewable energy developer.

Sponsored: Solar Asset Performance Analyst, New York, New York

As Solar Performance Analyst you will be responsible for the performance metrics of distributed generation solar assets. You will be an expert at analysis of operating assets, management of third party O&M service providers, and performance reporting. The ideal candidate will be responsible for ongoing optimization of assets.

You will have a detailed understanding of electrical engineering, solar equipment, and solar monitoring platforms, oversee the day-to-day operations of the solar facilities, ongoing performance analysis of operating solar assets, find root causes of underperformance and provide options for corrective actions, prepare monthly/quarterly/annual reports, liaison between Asset Management team, third-party O&M partners, and manage O&M Contractor for annual maintenance, corrective maintenance, and performance metrics.

Additionally you will perform technical on-boarding of new assets into AM, including into our monitoring platform, internal software tools, and ensuring completeness of all documentation, perform tasks as assigned by AM department, and interact with cross-functional teams in the organization.

Requirements:

1-3 years of experience in the solar industry

Technical understanding of solar PV equipment and technology

Experience with DAS systems, performance analytics

Understanding and ability to analyze PVsyst reports

Avid Excel user

Baseline understanding of business, accounting, tax and financial matters

Familiarity with Data Acquisition Systems

More information is available here.

