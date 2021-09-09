Greenbacker acquires 41 MW Michigan solar project

Greenbacker Renewable Energy said it bought Heathlands, a 41 MW utility-scale solar project from Prism Power Partners, LLC.
Heathlands has a long-term power purchase agreement with an investment-grade offtaker. Terms were not disclosed.
The project is Greenbacker’s largest solar asset in Michigan and, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, would rank as the state’s third-largest solar facility.
The facility was designed to include an option to add co-located battery energy storage systems. Construction is expected to begin early next year, with commercial operations planned for fourth quarter 2022.
The project joins Prism’s 12 MW pre-operational solar plant that Greenbacker also bought earlier this year. The two also had a transaction for 19 MW Electric City project in 2019, also in Michigan.
As with the Electric City project, Greenbacker plans to plant pollinator-friendly vegetation below the panels, a practice that it said improves the site’s soil stability and reduces storm water runoff.
(Read: “Pollinator-friendly solar: a feel-good way to make projects cleaner and greener“)
With the Heathlands acquisition, Greenbacker will own roughly 1.82 GW of utility-scale and distributed solar assets, and 16 MW of battery energy storage.
