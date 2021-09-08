New York City EV charging effort gets a boost from ConEdison

Con Edison is chipping in $250,000 to pay for a portion of the planned installation of 100 fast electric vehicle chargers across New York City.
The chargers will primarily serve city-owned electric vehicles, but at least 10 chargers will be available for public use. ConEdison’s PowerReady program supports the project, which will deploy both level-2 chargers and DC fast chargers.
The funding will reimburse costs for 15 fast chargers at six locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island. The funding is the first award out of a total $1.3 million that the city may receive from Con Edison to support 39 of the city’s 100 fast chargers. Ninety of these fast chargers have been placed in operation in the last year.
ConEdison’s PowerReady Program will cover as much as 50% to 90% of the charger installation costs.
The New York Public Service Commission issued an order in July 2020 approving the EV PowerReady Program to help New York meet its emissions reduction targets by supporting increased adoption of electric vehicles through statewide deployment of more than 50,000 electric vehicle charging plugs by the end of 2025. In total, $290 million in funding is available under the program.
DC fast charging is up to seven times faster than a level-2 charger. The DC chargers are expected to service city vehicles, including emergency response vehicles and trucks.
New York City’s municipal vehicle fleet includes 2,350 active on-road electric vehicles, and 796 off-road electric and solar units. The city’s entire fleet is planned to be all-electric by 2040.
Currently, there are 1,061 electric vehicle charging ports available to the fleet. This includes level-2 chargers, DC fast chargers, a mobile charging unit, and 89 free-standing solar charging carports.
