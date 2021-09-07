Ingeteam supplies inverters for 350 MW of solar projects

Solar inverter manufacturer Ingeteam said it supplied 350 MW of inverters for two photovoltaic projects in California that are being built by Swinerton Renewable Energy.

CIM Group’s Aquamarine Westside solar photovoltaic plant is located in Kings County, near Fresno, and has a nominal rated power of 250 MW. The High Desert solar PV plant (100 MW) is in San Bernardino County east of Los Angeles.

Ingeteam supplied its power station, which integrates a 3.28 MW solar PV inverter, a pad mounted medium voltage transformer, an auxiliary services transformer and a low voltage panel. Ingeteam commissioned High Desert, while the commissioning of Aquamarine is still in progress.

The scope of supply includes 123 power stations rated at 3.28 MVA. Each power station includes two solar PV inverters, one 3.3 MVA medium voltage transformer, auxiliary services transformer and low voltage panel.

Also included is 123 units of the Dual Ingecon Sun 1640TL U B630 solar inverter with a rated power of 3.28 MW. These inverters feature 1,500Vdc technology, DC string current monitoring, and an AC pre-charge system to inject up to 100% reactive power at night.

Ingeteam is an international technological group that operates in 24 countries and specializes in electric power conversion. Its facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened in 2009 and supplied the inverters.