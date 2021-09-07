Ingeteam supplies inverters for 350 MW of solar projects

Solar inverter manufacturer Ingeteam said it supplied 350 MW of inverters for two photovoltaic projects in California that are being built by Swinerton Renewable Energy.
CIM Group’s Aquamarine Westside solar photovoltaic plant is located in Kings County, near Fresno, and has a nominal rated power of 250 MW. The High Desert solar PV plant (100 MW) is in San Bernardino County east of Los Angeles.
Ingeteam supplied its power station, which integrates a 3.28 MW solar PV inverter, a pad mounted medium voltage transformer, an auxiliary services transformer and a low voltage panel. Ingeteam commissioned High Desert, while the commissioning of Aquamarine is still in progress.
The scope of supply includes 123 power stations rated at 3.28 MVA. Each power station includes two solar PV inverters, one 3.3 MVA medium voltage transformer, auxiliary services transformer and low voltage panel.
Also included is 123 units of the Dual Ingecon Sun 1640TL U B630 solar inverter with a rated power of 3.28 MW. These inverters feature 1,500Vdc technology, DC string current monitoring, and an AC pre-charge system to inject up to 100% reactive power at night.
Ingeteam is an international technological group that operates in 24 countries and specializes in electric power conversion. Its facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened in 2009 and supplied the inverters.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.