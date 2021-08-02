Solar FlexRack provides trackers for distributed solar projects in three states

Solar FlexRack said it supplied solar trackers and mounting technology to Swinerton Renewable Energy for 80 MW of distributed generation solar projects.
Located in Connecticut, California and Illinois, 30 MW of projects will use Solar FlexRack’s TDP 1.0 and TDP 2.0 Solar Trackers in 11 community solar projects. That adds to an earlier 50 MW of completed solar projects between the two companies.
To two expect to deliver another 20 MW of solar projects in the coming year. Construction of this most recent 30 MW of solar projects is underway and the projects are expected to be completed in 2022.
Swinerton Renewable Energy will provide design, procurement, and construction management on the portfolio and SOLV Inc, a unit of Swinerton, will provide operations and maintenance services on the latest set of projects.
In 2019, community solar projects in the U.S. exceeded 2 GW for the first time, and new community solar installations are set to reach 1 GW per year by 2021, according to Wood Mackenzie. This set of distributed generation community solar projects will contribute to California’s Renewables Portfolio Standard (RPS) of 60% by 2030, Connecticut’s RPS of 40% by 2030, and Illinois’ RPS of 25% by 2025.
